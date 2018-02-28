Bollywood Hungama
Last Updated 28.02.2018 | 1:29 PM IST

Anushka Sharma’s Pari screening cancelled in the wake of Sridevi’s untimely demise

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Veteran actress Sridevi’s untimely demise has left the nation in shock. The actress, who was in Dubai last week, passed away on Saturday night. The autopsy revealed drowning in bathtub due to unconsciousness as the cause of death. The actress’ mortal remains were brought last night to Mumbai amid heavy security. Boney Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, Sanjay Kapoor flew her back in private jet.

As Bollywood continues to the mourn the tragic loss of Sridevi, KriArj Entertainment decided to cancel the special celebrity screening of Anushka Sharma’s Pari which was scheduled for tonight. The horror flick starring Anushka is set to release on March 2. In the wake of the Sridevi’s demise, producer Prernaa Arora released a statement stating they had cancelled the screening. . Producer Prernaa Aroraa has said in a statement, “We are deeply shocked and heartbroken with the untimely demise of our beloved Indian legend, Sridevi. To honour her memory and the legacy she left behind, KriArj Entertainment has decided to cancel the screening of their upcoming film, Pari, which was earlier scheduled for the 28th of February.”

Sridevi’s condolence meet began this morning at 9: 30am with celebrities arriving to pay last respects. The funeral and last rites will take place at 3: 30pm this afternoon.

Also Read: Veteran actor Jeetendra who has done 18 films with Sridevi speaks of her dedication, passion, sincerity & tenacity

