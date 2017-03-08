When Anushka Sharma’s parents visited ‘Phillauri’ sets

By now we all know that Anushka Sharma’s next production venture Phillauri is all set to hit the screens. If that wasn’t enough, despite Anushka’s presence in the industry, not many may know that her parents usually stay away from the limelight. However, this time they decided to break the mould and visited the sets of her production venture.

Apparently, when Anushka Sharma and her brother Karnesh Sharma’s production Phillauri was in the final phase of shooting, their parents who stay away from the filmi world, dropped in on the sets for the first time. Says an insider, “For the Sharmas, spending time seeing both their children at work on the last day of shoot was a proud moment. They kept a low profile during this visit too. Anushka’s father comes from a Defence background and he and his wife are far removed from the film world.” Talking about the same, Anushka confirms saying, “My parents never come on set while I am shooting so this was truly special.”

As for the film, Phillauri is directed by debutant Anshai Lala, and is said to be comedy which also stars Diljit Dosanjh and Suraj Sharma.