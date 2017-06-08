Anushka Sharma’s next production titled Pari to go on floors on Friday

Anushka Sharma not only has been doing well as an actress but is also excelling as a producer too. The actress, who began her production company with her brother Karnesh Sharma, is all set to roll with her third production this week.

It has been learned that Anushka Sharma’s next film Pari is all set to roll on Friday, June 9, in Mumbai. According to a source, the movie will be shot in Mumbai and Kolkata. The makers plan to release the film early next year. This would be Anushka Sharma and Karnesh Sharma’s production Clean Slate Films’ third film after NH10 and Phillauri.

The production house had released an official statement last month for the film announcement. Anushka said, “At Clean Slate Films, we focus on a good, engaging story above all else. With new talent, we get to work on newer ideas and innovative concepts. Pari is a great script, and I have complete faith in Prosit’s vision as well as this collaboration with KriArj Entertainment.”

Pari will have Anushka Sharma and Parambrata Chatterjee in the leading roles. Co-produced by Clean Slate Films and KriArj Entertainment, the film will mark the debut of Prosit Roy as a director.

Meanwhile, Anushka Sharma will be seen in Imtiaz Ali’s untitled romance drama with Shah Rukh Khan. She will also be seen in Aanand L Rai’s film with Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif.