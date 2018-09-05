Anushka Sharma’s continues Sui Dhaaga promotions despite bulging disk issue!

When it comes to commitment to her work, Anushka Sharma surely stands out. We have learnt from our sources that the superstar has developed a bulging disk that’s resulting in acute pain and immobility and she has been advised to rest by her doctors. However, with Sui Dhaaga promotions in full swing, Anushka has told her team that she would continue promotions despite being in excruciating pain.

“Anushka has developed a bulging disc issue and she is doing intensive physiotherapy sessions daily. She will heal completely in 3-4 weeks if she takes care of her back properly. The doctor had advised rest for her but with Sui Dhaaga promotions in full swing, she said she won’t be pulling herself out of promotions. Anushka can’t sit in one place for a long time. She has to either lie down or walk around in breaks and that’s how she has been promoting for the last couple of days,” says a source.

“Despite being in severe pain, Anushka is game to do everything that has been planned. Her team is taking care of the fact that her back doesn’t come under any stress during promotions. Anushka is in serious, serious discomfort but she also realizes that if she is unable to promote, it will impact the movie promotions. This level of commitment is certainly a rarity,” the informer adds.

