Anushka Sharma takes a break from Sui Dhaaga for Virat Kohli

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli are undoubtedly one of the most popular celebrity couples in India. This cricket-bollywood Jodi seems to set couple goals for many and it is definitely not surprising. Now, the actress, who doesn’t get too much time with her busy hubby, has decided to take a break of sorts from her Sui Dhaaga schedule.

We have come across many on the sets pictures of Sui Dhaaga when the film was being shot in Chanderi. Now that the team has wrapped up from there, it will next shift to Delhi. However, before the shifting happens, there has been a two-day break of sorts. During the same, Anushka Sharma decided to use up her two-day window to meet her husband Virat Kohli.

Interestingly, Virat Kohli is currently in Delhi prepping for the forthcoming IPL [Indian Premier League]. However, we wonder if the Indian cricket team captain has managed to plan something special for his wife who is flying down to spend some quality time with her hubby. It is being reported that considering the hectic schedules of the Indian skipper and his Bollywood actress-producer wife, the two rarely get time to spend with each other. Despite that, it is really cute to see the two of them taking efforts to squeeze time amidst all the chaos. Setting up more marriage goals, eh?

On the other hand, Anushka Sharma’s co-star Varun Dhawan too is deciding to use up the two-day break. But he will be doing so for work commitments. The actor is gearing up for the release of his film October next month. Hence, the promotions are its peak and here’s where the actor is planning to channelize his time.

As for work, Anushka Sharma will next be seen in the YRF film Sui Dhaaga. She also has another release this year opposite Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif in Zero.