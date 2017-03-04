Anushka Sharma makes her ‘debut’ as rapper with Diljit Dosanjh in Phillauri

Ever since the time Anushka Sharma announced her upcoming venture Phillauri, it has been making news for all the right reasons. Besides the fact that the film will see Anushka Sharma being paired opposite Diljit Dosanjh for the first time, Phillauri will also mark her debut as a rapper in the film. You heard it right! Anushka Sharma will be seen rapping in the film with the track ‘Naughty Billo’.

The said track, which is apparently an out-an-out Punjabi party number, has been sung by Diljit Dosanjh and the rap has been done by Anushka Sharma. The said track has been choreographed by Feroz Khan. Tweeting about her rap, an all excited Anushka Sharma stated, “Rapped for the first time #NaughtyBillo sirf ek ghante mein – let’s party! @diljitdosanjh @foxstarhindi @OfficialCSFilms @TSeries”. Anushka Sharma also said that while she I loved the style and energy of the song’s video, it will not be a part of the film and that they would be using it extensively as a promotional video. The said track has its music composed by the debutant Shaswat Sachdev, its lyrics have been penned by Anvita Dutt.

Besides Anushka Sharma and Diljit Dosanjh, Phillauri also stars Suraj Sharma and Mehreen Pirzada. While the film is being produced by Fox Star Studios and Clean Slate Films, it is being readied to release on March 24 this year.