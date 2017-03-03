Anushka Sharma to launch Phillauri’s song at a reality show

Anushka Sharma, who turned producer with the 2015 release NH10, is all set for her next production. The actress will be seen as the leading lady in her next production, Phillauri and amidst the ongoing promotions, she has decided to launch the music of her forthcoming film at a reality show.

Reportedly, Anushka Sharma will be launching one of the songs of her film titled ‘Naughty Billo’ at the singing reality show ‘Rising Star’. Interestingly, the show has Diljit Dosanjh, her co-star in Phillauri, as one of the judges. Diljit Dosanjh, who made his Bollywood debut with Udta Punjab, plays the role of a singer in the film. On the other hand, Anushka will be visiting the sets of the show as a celebrity guest for the episode.

While there will be loads of drama unfolding during the episode with two wild card entrants coming in, the dash of glamour will be added by the cast of Phillauri. Further, we hear that Anushka and Diljit will even perform on stage for the audience.

Also starring Suraj Sharma and Mehreen Pirzada, Phillauri is directed by Anshai Lal and is slated to release on March 24.