Anushka Sharma to endorse Colgate?

By Satish Sundaresan
Ever since the time the pretty Anushka Sharma made her debut in Bollywood, there has just been no looking back. Besides being a part of many successful films, she even took the entrepreneurial plunge by producing films in the form of NH10 and the recently released Phillauri. Besides being successful as an actress, she is equally successful as the ambassador of many FMCG brands.

Speaking of brands, as per Bollywood Hungama’s reliable sources, the stunning Anushka Sharma is now all set to be the brand ambassador of the world renowned ‘Colgate’.

The official announcement of the same is being awaited.

