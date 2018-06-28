Anushka Sharma calls Priyanka Chopra a ‘SURVIVOR’ and Shah Rukh Khan ‘WITTY’

Anushka Sharma is in great space both professionally and personally. She will be seen in Varun Dhawan’s Sui Dhaaga soon with Varun Dhawan and has also just wrapped up Shah Rukh Khan’s Zero. Personally, she is enjoying marital bliss with hubby dearest Virat Kohli and has been spending a lot of time with him on and off her shoots and other commercial liabilities. She has covered Filmfare this month and dished opinion on her contemporaries in the interview. We know she is friends with Katrina Kaif and about her she said, “She is actually a very giving person. She’s very warm. I am also very warm and giving. But, people don’t know that about her.”

She had good things to say even about Priyanka Chopra with whom she worked in Dil Dhadakne Do she said she loves the fact that she is so confident and is a survivor in her own right. She said, “Confidence. I really admire her. She’s a survivor.” She called her Zero co-star Shah Rukh Khan, witty and said that Salman Khan is so talented that he can just stand in the frame and burn it! She said, “I want to shoot as many hours as he shoots in a day. When he comes on the set, he gets his work done so quickly. He hits it out of the park. Also, he’s comfortable in his skin. He can just stand in the frame and burn it. Its talent, we can’t do.”

Anushka’s Sanju is all set to hit theatres tomorrow and has courted controversy its release. National Commission For Women has complained against the makers, including Anushka Sharma and Ranbir Kapoor for insulting sex workers and women in general in a dialogue. Aside from this, the movie is slated to make big bucks at the box office. Anushka Sharma plays a biographer who narrates Sanjay Dutt’s story.

Also Read: Anushka Sharma celebrates ZERO WRAP UP with her wonderful people Shah Rukh Khan and Aanand L Rai