Anurag Kashyap wraps up Vineeth Kumar-Jimmy Sheirgill starrer Mukkebaaz

Anurag Kashyap wraps up Vineeth Kumar-Jimmy Sheirgill starrer Mukkebaaz

Anurag Kashyap, who had last directed Nawazuddin Siddiqui starrer Raman Raghav, is all set for his next directorial venture. The filmmaker, who was filming his next, has now wrapped the shooting for his next directorial Mukkebaaz.

Mukkebaaz is entirely set in the city of Bareilly. The film stars Vineeth Kumar in the lead and Jimmy Sheirgill as the main antagonist. It has been learned that the film will be a fictitious tale on the life of a boxer.

Anurag Kashyap is planning to release Mukkebaaz around August this year. He recently produced Rajkummar Rao’s Trapped. He is also producing Harshavardhan Kapoor’s next film Bhavesh Joshi.

