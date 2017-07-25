Anupam-Kher-gives-back-to-British-journalist-for-taking-a-dig-at-the-lack-of-sanitation-in-India

Akshay Kumar, Bhumi Pednekar and Anupam Kher have begun the promotions of Toilet– Ek Prem Katha in London. The trio did a couple of press conferences and it seems like not all went well for them, at least not for Anupam Kher.

It is clear that Toilet- Ek Prem Katha majorly focuses on the lack of toilets at home, sanitation and how women in many parts of India have to travel a long distance to find proper toilets. During an interview with a British journalist Krishnan Guru-Murthy, he asked them about the lack of sanitation even after 70 years since Independence. “How do you feel this is such a big issue in your country 70 years after Independence?” he asked.

Anupam Kher, who is known to take charge when it comes to talking about the country, gave a befitting reply to the journalist. “The expression is different on my side. We are only 70 years old. Britishers ruled us for 200 years, they should have done that (educate people about sanitation). They did railway tracks first, for themselves. They wanted them to remain poor, not get educated so that they can say ‘Oh these Indians. How they do it – they defecate in the open.’ So, that is also an issue. The popular saying goes, ‘Leave places and people, in a better shape than you found them in.’ Such was certainly not the case with India. ‘If you change nothing, nothing will change!’ – we hope this movie manages to act as a catalyst to bring about a change in the country. ”

Then, Akshay Kumar took over the conversation and put the focus in perspective. He said, “It will put a sense into them in a very commercial way – a manner in which they can understand much more.”

Directed by Shree Narayan Singh, Toilet- Ek Prem Katha is scheduled to release on August 11, 2017.