Another #MeToo allegation on Kailash Kher – Singer Varsha Dhanoa accuses him of sexual misconduct

Ever since #MeToo has caused an uproar in Bollywood, names of many prominent personalities from the industry has come forth. One amongst them was Kailash Kher. There have already been a couple of allegations against the singer for sexual harassment and this time around singer Varsha Dhanoa too has alleged of the same. The female singer not only spoke about the incident with Kailash but also recalled another such situation that she faced with Toshi Shabri.

In the past, readers may be aware that Sona Mohapatra had made similar allegations on Kailash Kher where she had alleged that she had shunned his sexual advances. Similarly, now Varsha Dhanoa who considered Kher as a guru has explained about her ordeal in recent reports. She revealed that she had met Kailash during Super Fight League performance in 2015 when they exchanged phone numbers. The singer then stated about how Kailash had called her out of the blue when she was attending a jamming session, few days later with some of her friends. It was rather late at night and the singer found it quite odd yet she decided to respond to the call.

Further, speaking on the incident, Varsha mentioned that he called her to tell that he is coming to pick her up but the singer firmly refused considering the late hours. After that, she claims that Kher told her that he wanted to make love to her. When she heard it, she expressed that she was shattered with his behavior since she considered him as one of her gurus.

Another person that Dhanoa called out to is singer Toshi Shabri. According to her statement in reports, she stated that he not only forced her to drink when she met him for singing offers in his car but also put his hand on her thigh. Later, she was invited by him at his studio where he had claimed that he had invited some people to his recording room but when she reached there only the two of them were there. That’s where Toshi apparently tried to force himself on her but she somehow escaped his clutches.