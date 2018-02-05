Anjana Sukhani pens a book for housewives’ budgeting blues

So far we’ve seen actress Anjana Sukhani doing roles in films like Salaam-e-Ishq, Golmaal Returns and Allah Ke Bande. It’s time for the petite actress to don another hat. In a surprising departure from her vocation, Anjana is busy putting finishing touches to a how-to book on household budgeting.

“It’s called Hisaab Kitaab and it comes from my own experience living in a house of women. I’ve always felt that women are far more accomplished at household budgeting than they are given credit for. Experience shows that men are bigger spendthrifts while women count every penny that goes into the running of the kitchen and household expenses,” says Anjana.

The book which would be in several mainstream and regional languages including Hindi and English would address itself to the dynamics of household budgeting. “It is not a preachy book. It’s a book that conducts a discourse with housewives and working women who run their homes with limited resources without seeming to cut corners. Women are very good at saving up for a rainy day. My book shows how we can maximize our savings without cutting corners,” says Anjana excitedly.