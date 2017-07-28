Animal lover Anushka Sharma rescued a seagull and here are the details

Anushka Sharma is a self-proclaimed animal lover and has often raised topics of debate regarding reducing noise pollution during festivals for the safety of animals among others. With the actress being a part of several such initiatives related to them, recently she showed her love for marine life.

While shooting for Jab Harry Met Sejal in Lisbon, Anushka Sharma saved the life of an injured seagull. The actress, who had decided to go for a walk at the seaside, came across a seagull that seemed to be in distress. Anushka, who is very fond of animals, immediately took measures with the help of a local resident to save the seagull.

When she came across the seagull, one of its wings was hurt and she made it a point to bring the bird to her hotel room and find shelter for it. The actress insisted that her team finds a proper medical care and recovery for the bird and made sure that the bird got the necessary medication that was prescribed.

Anushka Sharma often shares about various topics related to safety and welfare of animals on social media and even posts several pictures with her dog Dude Sharma.

On the film front, Jab Harry met Sejal, directed by Imtiaz Ali, is all set to release on August 4. The actress has also been signed for Aanand L. Rai’s next and she has also started shooting for her home production Pari.