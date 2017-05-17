Anil Kapoor’s brother Sanjay Kapoor returns to TV after 17 years and here are the details

Sanjay Kapoor, who is known for films like Raja and Sirf Tum, made his small screen debut with Karisma Kapoor in the serial ‘Karishma: A Miracle of Destiny’. Now, 17 years after that, the actor is all set for the remake of a Turkish drama on television.

Adapted from the popular Turkish TV series Ask-I-Memnu, Sanjay Kapoor will be seen in the role of a widower who is in love with a younger girl. He will be seen opposite Smriti Kalra of ‘12/24 Karol Bagh’ fame. Talking about why he has stayed away from TV for so long, the actor revealed that he wasn’t keen on doing saas-bahu sagas and believes that it has become a woman-centric medium.

On the other hand, the actor also confessed about not being able to watch much fiction on television. However, he did watch his brother Anil Kapoor’s suspense thriller show ‘24’. While he wasn’t a part of the Indian remake of the American series, he appreciated and applauded his brother’s efforts and maintained that he truly enjoyed the show.

On the Bollywood front, Sanjay Kapoor is content with his new role of a film producer (Tevar) and as far as, TV content is concerned, he maintained that he is open to good roles that come his way.