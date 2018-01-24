Anil Kapoor and Sonam Kapoor’s Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga goes on floors in Patiala

Vidhu Vinod Chopra Production’s upcoming next starring the father-daughter duo Anil Kapoor and Sonam Kapoor together for the first time goes on floors today. Directed by Vidhu Vinod Chopra’s sister Shelly Chopra Dhar, the film titled Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga will begin shooting in Patiala today.

Talking about her debut film as a director Shelly Chopra Dhar said, “Anil is like a kid, extremely excited about his role. His character sports a look that hasn’t been seen on him in a long time. We will be shooting at a family house in Patiala, which is a perfect setting for the film. I am shooting entirely at real locations as I want the film to develop as organically as possible. We can’t wait to start rolling now.”

The father-son duo who will share screen space for the first time is reportedly nervous. Adding further about Anil Kapoor, the debutante director said, “But, Anil is also really looking forward to the outing. While I have all his costumes in place, he insisted on bringing his own stuff too.”

Producer Vidhu Vinod Chopra would be soon joining the sets, talking about which Shelly Chopra Dhar said, “Vinod is busy with his next directorial at the moment but I talk to him all the time. He is on top of everything and knows what is happening here.”

Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga will also star popular TV actress Madhu Malti as Anil Kapoor’s mother and Rajkummar Rao as Sonam Kapoor’s love interest. However, since the actor is currently busy shooting for Dinesh Vijan’s horror comedy along with Shraddha Kapoor, he will be joining the shoot from 29th January.

Juhi Chawla, who was seen alongside Anil Kapoor in many films like Deewana Mastana, Andaaz amongst others, will also be joining the unit in February.