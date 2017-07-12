Anil Kapoor and his son Harshvardhan to team up for Abhinav Bindra’s bio-pic, producer confirms

Olympian sharp-shooter Abhinav Bindra’s bio-pic has gone through several upheavals before finally landing up on the doorstep of Anil Kapoor and his son Harshvardhan Kapoor.

Kannan Iyer, who directed the eerie Ek Thi Daayan will direct the Bindra bio-pic.

Anil will play Abhinav’s father and Harshvardhan will take up the all-important role of Abhinav Bindra. Earlier, Rishi Kapoor had been roped in to play the father while Ranbir Kapoor who shares his birth date with Abhinav Bindra, was to play Bindra. There was some talk of Varun Dhawan taking up the Bindra role. But, he has decided not to do real-life characters so early in his career.

Wise decision, we say.

Prerna Arora, the co-producer of the project, confirms the casting.

Abhinav Bindra’s father Apjit Bindra was instrumental in seeing Abhinav win gold at the Olympics.Director Kannan Iyer spent close to three years researching the Bindra story. The bio-pic is being made in close association with the Bindras. After going through their entire story, Kannan decided to format the film as a father-son story.

Harshvardhan, who is the newest method actor in Bollywood, is known to alter his physical metabolism as per the demand of the role, is now readying himself to play the sharp-shooter.

A source close to the Kapoors says the young actor has already begun taking shooting lessons.