Anil Kapoor and Juhi Chawla to play Sonam Kapoor’s parents in Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga

Anil Kapoor and daughter Sonam Kapoor are both stylish and talented in their own ways. It is fun to see them talking about each other or together in interviews (that happened rarely though) and a lot of people wished if they’ll ever be cast together. However, they made it clear that they won’t appear together for the heck of it and that they’ll wait for the right script and offer. Finally, that right offer came about, from Vidhu Vinod Chopra’s sister Shelly. The film in question is Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga.

And now another addition has been made to the cast that should increase the hype for this film. If reports are to be believed, Juhi Chawla will play Sonam Kapoor’s mother and Anil Kapoor’s husband in this slice of life film. This will be great news for fans of both since they have done several films like together like Loafer, Deewana Mastana, Andaz, Jhooth Bole Kauwa Kaate etc. They were last seen together almost 11 years ago, in Salaam-E-Ishq. Both Anil Kapoor and Juhi Chawla have been great friends. Hence, one can expect electrifying chemistry between the two. In fact, reports also say that it was not difficult for Juhi Chawla, who does fewer films nowadays, to be convinced for this role since she is very comfortable with Anil Kapoor.

Besides Anil Kapoor, Sonam Kapoor and Juhi Chawla, Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga also features Rajkummar Rao, as per certain reports. Shelly Chopra was earlier supposed to make a film called Marco Bhau which was to serve as Sanjay Dutt’s comeback flick.