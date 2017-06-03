Anil Kapoor and Harshvardhan Kapoor to star as father-son in Abhinav Bindra biopic?

Newbie Harshvardhan Kapoor is only one movie old and is already getting good offers. The actor made his debut with Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra’s period drama Mirzya that did not do well at the box office. Even before his debut however, Harshvardhan had signed Vikramaditya Motwane’s Bhavesh Joshi.

With two films in the picture, it seems like Harshvardhan Kapoor is already going the biopic way. There have been reports that suggest that Harshvardhan Kapoor has been approached to play Olympic-winning shooter Abhinav Bindra in the latter’s biopic. It doesn’t end here. Anil Kapoor too is in talks for the film and he may play Harshvardhan’s father in the film.

Recently, Anil Kapoor was asked about the project and whether he was working with his son. At an event recently, Anil told the reporters, “It’s too early to speak about the film. Once everything is finalized, I’ll talk about it. But talks are on. If God wishes, we will do a film together and it could be this one. I am very excited to work with him, but it is too early to speak about it.”

The biopic is scheduled to go on floors by October 2017. Meanwhile, Harshvardhan Kapoor will be seen in Vikramaditya Motwane’s Bhavesh Joshi. Anil Kapoor will be seen with his nephew Arjun Kapoor in Aneez Bazmee’s Mubarakan.