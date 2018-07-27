Bollywood Hungama
Last Updated 27.07.2018 | 9:16 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Dhadak Sanju Soorma Gold Karwaan Satyameva Jayate
follow us on

Anil Kapoor finds RAPPERS from this music reality show for his daughter Rhea Kapoor’s next

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

It is a known fact that Anil Kapoor is currently a busy man. His next, Fanney Khan is only a week away from its release and the actor is currently promoting the same extensively. For the same, he has been visiting many reality shows and one such ongoing music reality show, Dil Hai Hindustani 2. During his recent visit, Anil was so impressed by the contestants that he has already approached them with offers of entering B-town.

Anil Kapoor finds RAPPERS from this music reality show for his daughter Rhea Kapoor’s next

Anil Kapoor, who was recently on the episode of Dil Hai Hindustani 2, had many interesting stories to tell to the audience. At the same time, he was also one of the guest judges on the show and was sharing the panel with Sunidhi Chauhan, Badshah and Pritam. While the actor was happy about getting to enjoy such lovely performances, he was left impressed by the immense talent of the participants on the show. And it was Akshay Dhavan and RCR who seem to have left Anil awestruck with their talent.

If recent reports are to be believed, Anil Kapoor approached the rapper contestants on the show to lend voice to his daughter’s next. Rhea Kapoor, who handles the production of films, is apparently in search of rappers, revealed her father-veteran actor Anil Kapoor. He mentioned it during the show adding that she wants them for a particular song in her next and that he is super happy to find some amazing talent on the show for the same.

However, He didn’t divulge too many details of Rhea Kapoor’s next, whose earlier production was the hit Veere Di Wedding. However, he seems to be mighty floored by the performances on the show and we hear, he is keen on having at least a couple of contestants singing for Rhea’s film.

Coming back to his films, Anil Kapoor will feature in Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga with real-life daughter Sonam Kapoor, after Fanney Khan. He has also signed the Abhinav Bindra biopic along with his son Harshavardhan Kapoor.

Also Read: “Anil Kapoor is one of the most generous actors I’ve ever worked with,” says Salman Khan

Tags : , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

Box Office: Sanju stands at Rs. 337.46…

Box Office: Sanju nears Rs. 580 cr at the…

Box Office: Sanju is now the 6th highest…

Box Office: Sanju becomes the 2nd highest…

Box Office: Sanju Day 28 in overseas

Shilpa Shetty wins Rs 10 lakh on Salman…

Rate this article
Make favorite

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification