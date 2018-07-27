Anil Kapoor finds RAPPERS from this music reality show for his daughter Rhea Kapoor’s next

It is a known fact that Anil Kapoor is currently a busy man. His next, Fanney Khan is only a week away from its release and the actor is currently promoting the same extensively. For the same, he has been visiting many reality shows and one such ongoing music reality show, Dil Hai Hindustani 2. During his recent visit, Anil was so impressed by the contestants that he has already approached them with offers of entering B-town.

Anil Kapoor, who was recently on the episode of Dil Hai Hindustani 2, had many interesting stories to tell to the audience. At the same time, he was also one of the guest judges on the show and was sharing the panel with Sunidhi Chauhan, Badshah and Pritam. While the actor was happy about getting to enjoy such lovely performances, he was left impressed by the immense talent of the participants on the show. And it was Akshay Dhavan and RCR who seem to have left Anil awestruck with their talent.

If recent reports are to be believed, Anil Kapoor approached the rapper contestants on the show to lend voice to his daughter’s next. Rhea Kapoor, who handles the production of films, is apparently in search of rappers, revealed her father-veteran actor Anil Kapoor. He mentioned it during the show adding that she wants them for a particular song in her next and that he is super happy to find some amazing talent on the show for the same.

However, He didn’t divulge too many details of Rhea Kapoor’s next, whose earlier production was the hit Veere Di Wedding. However, he seems to be mighty floored by the performances on the show and we hear, he is keen on having at least a couple of contestants singing for Rhea’s film.

Coming back to his films, Anil Kapoor will feature in Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga with real-life daughter Sonam Kapoor, after Fanney Khan. He has also signed the Abhinav Bindra biopic along with his son Harshavardhan Kapoor.