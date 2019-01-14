Anil Kapoor to do a cameo in his daughter Sonam Kapoor’s film The Zoya Factor

Anil Kapoor will be seen as the reel life father of Sonam Kapoor in the forthcoming film Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga. However, in Sonam K Ahuja’s other film, The Zoya Factor, it is her real life uncle Sanjay Kapoor who will play her father. However, now we hear that Anil too will be seen in the film, albeit in a special appearance.

If recent reports are to be believed, Anil Kapoor will be featuring in a cameo in this film adaptation of the book The Zoya Factor. However, details of his role are currently kept under wraps. As per these reports, the makers including daughter – producer Rhea Kapoor were in search of an actor who could do a small yet pivotal part in the film. And it seems that they eventually decided to have Rhea and the leading lady of the film Sonam Kapoor’s father on board, Anil for the role. In fact, not only did Anil agree for the role, the makers have reportedly also completed the shoot schedule with the Ram Lakhan actor.

Directed by Abhishek Sharma, The Zoya Factor will star Malayalam superstar Dulquer Salmaan as the leading man and he will be featuring for the first time opposite Sonam Kapoor. The Anuja Chauhan novel, on which the movie is based on, revolves around an advertising executive who suddenly finds fame after she becomes the lucky charm of the Indian cricket team. Dulquer is expected to play the role of the Captain of the Indian cricket team in this rom-com.

On the other hand, Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga which brings together the father-daughter duo of Anil Kapoor and Sonam K Ahuja on the big screen together for the first time is directed by Shelly Chopra. Also starring Rajkummar Rao, Juhi Chawla in prominent roles the film is expected to release on February 1.

