Angad Bedi all set to turn director for father Bishan Singh Bedi’s documentary

Angad Bedi, who was last seen in Pink, is now all set to make a documentary on his father Bishan Singh Bedi. The actor will be focussing on his father’s life before and after becoming an outstanding cricketer of the Indian cricket team. With the latest trend of biopics made on sportspersons in Bollywood, Angad is planning to make a documentary on his father who was one of the major cricketers of India back in 60s and 70s, an era of cricket not many people are aware of.

Angad Bedi, who himself started his career by playing cricket for the Delhi for the Under 16 and 19 teams, wants the people to relive his father’s cricket journey and his personal life journey as well. He personally loves watching documentaries, which he feels showcase the realities of life as opposed to movies, which can move toward being unrealistic.

Bishan Singh Bedi was the straight-talking former captain of India and an inspiration for the cricketers of the present generation. Thus, Angad feels that his life journey may inspire many more upcoming cricketers. When asked Angad he said, “I feel a documentary will do justice as there is a lot in his life personal as well as professionally which needs to be seen and told.. his rapport with the players.. him being this larger than life personality… brutally honest in calling a spade. How he stood up for the players even against the administration sometimes.. his relevance in the modern day cricket as well. Known as a straight shooter… loved fondly by his friends popularly known as “BISH” his friendships.. his fallouts… His relationship at home… him n me how we were and now how we are… His love for the game is greater than anything else…”

Meanwhile, Angad Bedi will be next seen in Salman Khan starrer Tiger Zinda Hai. Helmed by Ali Abbas Zafar, the film is scheduled to release on December 12, 2017.