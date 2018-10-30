Anees Bazmee’s next is Saade Saati with John Abraham

John is going strong. The success of Parmanu and Satyameva Jayate have done a wealth of good to John Abraham’s career. Now he is back with the king of comedies Anees Bazmee for an all-out laughathon titled Saade Saati. Explaining the tentative title Anees says excitedly, “According to the Hindu calendar ‘saade saati’ is the worst time in any individual’s life. Everything and anything he does will go wrong. My comedy takes off from there.”

Anees took more than six months to write Saade Saati. Then he took it to John. Says Anees, “When John heard the script he was in splits. He immediately said yes. John and I have earlier done another well-received comedy Welcome Back. Ours will be an out and out comedy. I think laughter is the need of the hour.”

John Abraham will be paired in Saade Saati with Ileana D’Cruz. “Ileana has worked with me earlier in Mubarakan. She is very professional and I feel she will make a good pair with John.”

Besides John and Ileana the film is also likely to star Arshad Warsi. The film is to be produced by Kumar Mangat about whom Anees has an interesting anecdote. “I had directed Pyar Toh Hona Hi Tha which Kumar Mangat had produced with Ajay Devgn. In that film I had given the name ‘Kumar Mangat’ to the actor Tikoo Talsania and it became such a popular character. In our business you can’t predict success or failure. But maintaining relationships is in our own hands.”

