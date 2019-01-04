AndhaDhun remake? Okay, says Ayushmann Khurrana, but there’s a problem

One of Tamil cinema’s most accomplished actors Siddharth Suriya has expressed a keen interest in remaking the Ayushmann Khurrana thriller AndhaDhun. Ayushmann is game. But he has a huge misgiving about the tenability of the remake. “Mere teraf se toh haan hai (it’s a yes from my side). But can a remake of a thriller work? The suspense element is already out in the public domain. So unless you tweak the suspense and tamper with the final denouement there’s no way a remake of a suspense film can work. The audience already knows what you don’t want them to know.”

Not that Ayushmann is against remakes per se. “I have done a remake of a Tamil film Kalyana Samayal Saadham. But that was a comedy. Our remake Shubh Mangal Savdhan was able to modify the original film’s flavour, change the cultural contexts, and make it a different film. With a suspense film you can’t do that. You have to be absolutely faithful to the original. Having said that, I can’t wait to see what Siddharth does in the remake,” says Ayushmann with genuine curiosity.

Also Read: Ayushmann Khurrana – Shoojit Sircar out of John Abraham’s football biopic, 1911?