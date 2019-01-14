Ananya Pandey to feature as ‘Woh’ in the Kartik Aaryan starrer Pati, Patni Aur Woh remake?

Last week, it was being said that Kartik Aaryan has been got on board to play the leading man in Pati, Patni Aur Woh remake. While the Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety star was expected to turn ‘Pati’ for the film, it was being said that the makers are hunting for two actresses who will play the roles of Patni and Woh. Now recent reports have it that the latter’s role will be essayed by Ananya Pandey.

Ananya Pandey will make her Bollywood debut as Karan Johar’s student in Student Of The Year 2 which is directed by Punit Malhotra. Even before the film hits the big screen, it seems that the newbie has bagged her second project. However, an official announcement is awaited on the same. If recent reports are to be believed, the makers were keen on having a young, cute yet glamorous actress and it seems that Ananya was the perfect choice according to them.

As per current reports, the process of her coming on board has already kicked off and that she also did a few readings with Kartik Aaryan apparently. In the original Pati, Patni Aur Woh, it was Sanjeev Kumar who played the husband whereas the ‘Woh’ was essayed by Ranjeeta who plays the former’s office secretary. The film is said to be a quirky take on extra marital affair.

Reports have it that director of the film Mudassar Aziz and producer Juno Chopra are keen on adapting the film to contemporary times. Hence they are on a lookout for a cast from the younger generation. Moreover, it is also being said that they are keen on changing the climax from the original. The hunt for another leading lady is on and it has been learnt that they are planning to rope in a big star for the same. The remake has been scheduled to go on floor in next month.

