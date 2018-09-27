Amyra Dastur joins Rajkummar Rao and Boman Irani in Made in China

Amyra Dastur, who has been extremely busy promoting her digital debut, Bindass’ The Trip 2, with co-stars Shweta Tripathi, Mallika Dua and Sapna Pabbi, has now shifted gear to Ahmedabad to commence shooting for her next film, Made In China. Amyra has joined her Mental Hai Kya co-star Rajkummar Rao with Boman Irani and Mouni Roy in Ahmedabad to shoot Mikhil Musale’s directorial venture. The film is produced under the banner of Dinesh Vijan whose film Stree has recently crossed the 150 crores mark at the box office.

Although the details of her character have been kept under wraps, she has a very pivotal role in the film. A major portion of the film is slated to be shot in China as well. This will be the first time Amyra is dabbling in light hearted comedy. When asked about her latest stint, the gorgeous actress replied, “I’m really excited to work with Maddock Films, their scripts are content driven and manage to give out a social message in a quirky way. Getting a chance to work with Rajkummar Rao again and now Boman Irani is truly a privilege. They’re amazing actors and it’ll be interesting to learn more from them, especially in a comedic space. This is going to be a fun movie and experience to be a part of.”

Amyra is carving her niche in Bollywood having already signed onto major productions like the Rajkummar Rao and Kangana Ranaut starrer, as well as the Sanjay Dutt produced magnum opus, Prassthanam, opposite Ali Fazal. She also has a film, Leena Yadav’s Rajma Chawal, starring Rishi Kapoor and debutant Anirudh Tanwar, slated for release.

