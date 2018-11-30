Amy Jackson’s role in 2.0 is a ‘gust’ appearance

While we speak of pay parity and equal opportunities for women in the film industry, the reality speaks in an entirely different language. This, Amy Jackson must have realized when her role in Shankar’s 2.0 was abbreviated to being briefer than her costumes so much so that team members are calling it a ‘gust’ appearance, like a gust of wind.

Apparently Amy was shown no script nor told what her role would be. “She was only told she was the great Rajinikanth’s heroine. She was made to feel she should be grateful for the honour and privilege. Since Amy had already done a number of successful Tamil films she agreed to doing Robot sequel thinking her standing in Tamil cinema would see her through. Also, this was a big franchise. And the heroine in the first part of Robot (Aishwarya Rai) pretty much had plenty to do,” says a source.

Once on board Amy realized the entire script revolves around Rajinikanth and Akshay Kumar. Left high and dry she attempted to do her best with her limited role. Apparently her presence is so meagre that the 2.0 producers have asked her to keep out of the marketing and publicity.

A crew member of 2.0 smirks, “What did Amy expect with Rajini Sir and Akshay around? An author-backed role? She got into it with her eyes open, knowing fully well the two main actors hog the limelight. She has no reason to feel cheated.”

Not that Amy is planning to crib.

