AMMA President Mohanlal confirmed that Dileep would not be re-joining the association

AMMA [Association of Malayalam Movie Artists] President Mohanlal recently held a press meet in Kochi wherein he spoke about the uproar that followed by the buzz about Dileep rejoining the association. In the press conference, the Malayalam superstar has asserted that the actor will not be rejoining the association until he has been proven innocent, after he was charged of sexual assault.

Considering that the Malayalam actor Dileep recently faced severe action from AMMA and women organizations, the news reports doing the rounds about the actor being invited to join the association created quite a bit of buzz. With women organizations like WCC expressing their concerns, Mohanlal addressed about the issue in the press meet wherein he also assured that they are all in support of the victim.

For the uninitiated, Dileep, who is married to actress Kavya Madhavan, was accused of sexual assault by a co-actress. Although her identity has been maintained under wraps, she has received from many actresses as well as organizations like WCC [Women in Cinema Collective] who have extended support to her.

Speaking on the matter, Mohanlal revealed that when the general body meeting happened in the last week of June, no one from the WCC or any other organization or their own member raised any objection or expressed their displeasure when the suggestion about reallowing Dileep in AMMA was being made.

He further went on assert in reports that Dileep himself has denied to be a part of AMMA and has maintained that he will return to the association only after he proves himself that he is not guilty in the case.

On the other hand, Mohanlal also discussed the resignations of Remya Nambeesan and the survivor from AMMA. However, when asked about the resignations of other artists like Rima Kallingal and Geetu Mohandas, the Malayalam superstar maintained that they have by far received only two resignations.

The AMMA President also answered questions about their skit Amma Mazhavillu which allegedly mocked WCC wherein he clarified that it was all in black humour and that it was scripted by some women members themselves.

Besides these, reports also claim that Mohanlal expressed hope that Dileep may get clear in this case.