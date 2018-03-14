Amitabh Bachchan’s Thugs of Hindostan leaked photo is FAKE; here’s the truth behind it

Amitabh Bachchan has been keeping busy with the shooting of YRF‘s highly awaited film, Thugs of Hindostan. The cast and crew are currently shooting some sequences at Mehrangarh Fort. While continuing to work at the age 75 years, doctors were rushed to Jodhpur after Amitabh Bachchan on Tuesday. Now, all has been taken care of off and the veteran actor has resumed shooting.

Meanwhile, a new look of Amitabh Bachchan has allegedly leaked on the social media that is going viral. In the leaked photograph, the megastar is looking older than his age. A turban-clad man is gazing at the lens with the wrinkled face, white beard and pair of round glasses just like Harry Potter. Many media reports have claimed that this is the megastar’s alleged look from the upcoming film. But, it is absolutely false.

Here’s the truth behind the reports claiming Amitabh Bachchan’s look from Thugs of Hindostan. Interestingly, it is a portrait of an Afghan refugee Shabuz who was 68 years of age at the time. The stunning portrait was captured by renowned photographer Steve McCurry. The photographer had shared this image on his Instagram account on January 27, 2017. “I made this portrait of Shabuz, age 68, an Afghan refugee in Pakistan. Many Afghans use only one name,” McCurry captioned the image.

Renowned photographer Steve McCurry has always captured some of the most beautiful portraits around the world. His picture went viral when he clicked the iconic photograph of the “Afghan Girl” in 1984. It was then printed in the National Geographic magazine.

Just a day ago, Amitabh Bachchan fell ill on the sets of the shoot. A team of doctors was rushed to the megastar to check on his health. He was advised a day’s rest and he returned to the shoot after rest. “I am getting my team of Doctors in tomorrow morning to fiddle around with my body and set me up again .. i will rest and keep informed in process,” Big B wrote on his blog early morning.

The Yash Raj Films production is being helmed by Dhoom 3 director Vijay Krishna Acharya. Thugs of Hindostan also stars Aamir Khan, Fatima Sana Shaikh and Katrina Kaif. It will release during Diwali 2018.

Besides this film, Amitabh Bachchan will also be seen in 102 Not Out which also stars veteran actor, Rishi Kapoor.

