Amitabh Bachchan’s Kaun Banega Crorepati comes to an end but it leaves the megastar unwell

Expressing nostalgia and sadness, Amitabh Bachchan took to his blog to update his fans about ‘Kaun Banega Crorepati’ nearing its end. The ninth season of the show that kick started earlier this year will now bid goodbye in the next few days and the unit recently shot for its final episode.

But that’s not all! The constant talking and hosting of the show has left Amitabh Bachchan unwell since the actor has been facing vocal cord troubles and has even been facing swallowing difficulties. He is currently on heavy medication. Talking about the same, Amitabh Bachchan wrote on his blog, “The constant talking for the past month for KBC has infected my vocal chords and now with throat pain and swallowing problems, am on antibiotics and pain killers to be able to work tomorrow the entire day for the FINALE of the KBC season 9 .” He, however, assured his fans that there is no need to worry. “No worries .. the tablets seem to be working .. hot gargles, medications and rest shall give fresh strength by the morrow ..”

While he is all charged up for the finale of this season, Amitabh Bachchan also expressed about how he would be saddened by the end of the show but also hoped that it would return after a few months. “9 pm shall not be the same for many .. and many shall wait for it to happen again, albeit after a break of some months hopefully ..”

On the other hand, he also appreciated the entire team of KBC for their efficiency and hard work. “This most complicated game show would never be the same if it were not for the dedicated and most constructive team of almost 450 personnel, working tirelessly round the clock in the varied and various departments of the show .. To them my salutations. Thank you dear KBC team for your patience and your efficiency .. your detailing and the intelligent outputs in its programming .. the coordination and the execution of all that is required and at times not required ..” he wrote on another post in which he elaborately explained the details of the quiz show, its complex systems and the immense amount of work that goes into structuring it.