Amitabh Bachchan writes about nursing an old injury

Even at the age of 75, megastar Amitabh Bachchan remains to be one of the busiest actors in B-town. As he continues to enthral the audience with his unconventional roles, he is gearing up for yet another busy year. However, his chaotic schedule sometimes takes a toll on his health and even now; he seems to be nursing an older wound.

Amitabh Bachchan, who loves social media, often keeps his fans updated about his life on his blog and this time around he posted about the said injury on this platform. “An old injury to the left shoulder has through time and activity and age been giving nagging pain .. that has recently got aggravated due some strong usage on set .. and though the pain became unbearable, the medication and the Tunnel visit has shown that it is an extra tear on the rotor cup, but that it is not reached an alarming stage .. the medication the ice compresses and the sling and ice wrap are under constant follow .. they say it should be in a better heal soon ..” wrote the veteran superstar.

Although Amitabh Bachchan retains a healthy lifestyle by following a fit diet, the megastar’s older injuries seems to be causing him discomfort of late. We hope the megastar recovers soon.

On the film front, last seen in Sarkar 3, Amitabh Bachchan will next be seen in films like 102 Not Out and the much awaited period drama Thugs of Hindostan, also starring Aamir Khan and Katrina Kaif.