Amitabh Bachchan will fulfil his birthday obligation to his fans on his return

BySubhash K. Jha

Though Amitabh Bachchan has chosen to be away from Mumbai for his birthday this year, he has not forgotten his commitment towards his fans. The mega-star returns on Sunday and will be meeting his fans who flocked on Wednesday morning to his home as they do every year, only to return disappointed with their gifts, mementos, flowers and poems.

In the Maldives far away from all the celebrations, Mr Bachchan has taken note of the fans and will be meeting up with them on his return.

Says a member of the Bachchan family, “He is guilt-ridden over not being able to meet the fans on his birthday and will do so after his return from the vacation. He seriously needed to get away from Mumbai this birthday. But hurting fans was not on the menu. He will fix that as soon as he returns.”

