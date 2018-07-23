Amitabh Bachchan – Shweta Bachchan Nanda’s latest CONTROVERSIAL ad withdrawn

Amitabh Bachchan and Shweta Bachchan Nanda’s latest ad for a jewellery brand has courted a lot of controversy after the bank union took objection against the content of the video. They called out the brand and the advertisement agency for showing the banks in poor light. There was a lot of hoopla around the same post which the jewellery brand had to withdraw the ad from all platforms and release a statement apologising for hurting sentiments of bankers. The official statement read, “We sincerely regret the inadvertent hurt caused and withdraw the advertisement from all media with immediate effect. We understand that the advertisement has hurt sentiments of some people including members of our esteemed banking community. Any such hurtful interpretation being drawn is unintended. We state that the creative advertisement was a work of fiction and not a reflection of banking employees at large. Along with crores of Indians, we acknowledge the valuable contribution of the banking community to our country.”

The ad shows Amitabh Bachchan as a retired pensioner with limited means who enters a bank to return the extra amount he receives accidentally from the government. Shweta plays his daughter on screen too. The bank employees are shown treating him badly and one of them even asks him why he wants to return the extra cash because, who will find out? Amitabh then lectures the employee on his moral duties of an ideal citizen. The bank union threatened to sue the brand for, “Casting aspersion and hurting the sentiments of millions of personnel.” They also claimed that the jewellery brand’s attempt was, “disgusting, derogatory, to say the least— and is aimed to create distrust in the banking system, for pure commercial gain.”

Amitabh Bachchan has not yet reacted to this issue.