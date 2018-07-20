Bollywood Hungama
Last Updated 20.07.2018 | 10:51 AM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Dhadak Sanju Soorma Gold Karwaan Satyameva Jayate
follow us on

Amitabh Bachchan & Shweta Bachchan Nanda’s latest ad SLAMMED by Bank Union

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Amitabh Bachchan and Shweta Bachchan Nanda’s ad for a jewellery brand came out recently and we got to see the real life father-daughter Jodi for the first time on screen. Masses were all praises for Shweta’s screen debut but looks like not everyone was impressed! According to reports, the Bank Union has taken an objection against the brand for showing them in a disgusting and derogatory light purely for commercial purposes. They claimed that this ad will create distrust in public against the banking institution and therefore an action must be taken against the same.

Amitabh Bachchan & Shweta Bachchan Nanda's latest ad SLAMMED by Bank Union

The jewelry brand tried to do damage control by writing a letter to the bank union claiming that the content of the ad is purely fictional and they will add that disclaimer soon. They wrote,“We understand that your esteemed association feels that the bankers have been portrayed in bad light. We state it on record that it is a pure fiction and at no point we have intended to generalise the bank officers at large.” They further wrote, “Please accept our unconditional disclaimer for the same. We shall within three working days from today add characters and situations depicted are fictional. The brand does not intend to disrespect or malign any person or community before the advertisement.”

On the professional front, Amitabh is shooting for Badla with Taapsee Pannu. Before this, he was busy shooting for Ayan Mukerji‘s Bramhastra with Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt. He also has an important role in Aamir Khan‘s Thugs Of Hindostan. With some interesting line up of films, he sure knows how to keep his fans excited and happy all the time!

Also Read: Amitabh Bachchan and Shweta Bachchan Nanda’s reel life father-daughter act is winning hearts (watch video)

Tags : , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

Akshay Kumar BEATS Salman Khan in Forbes Top…

AMMA President Mohanlal confirmed that…

Here’s what Alia Bhatt has to say about the…

Eros International and Firoz Nadiadwala in a…

Shah Rukh Khan hopes he has touched hearts…

Jacqueline Fernandez makes her Hollywood…

Rate this article
Make favorite

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification