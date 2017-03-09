Amitabh Bachchan and Shah Rukh Khan will be in conversation at the ‘India Today Conclave’

Like every year, this year too will see the much awaited ‘India Today Conclave’. The event, which will be in its sixteenth edition this year, will see the legendary Amitabh Bachchan and Shah Rukh Khan in conversation.

Besides these two Bollywood’s icons, ‘India Today Conclave’ will also see Anushka Sharma, Alia Bhatt and Kalki Koechlin in attendance. For a change, the master film maker Karan Johar will be on the other side of the coffee table, wherein he will be quizzed. The Conclave will also witness the worldwide premiere of short films by the likes of Sudhir Mishra, Nandita Das, Tigmanshu Dhulia and Ram Madhvani.

Besides this, the Conclave will also touch upon the important topic of racial discrimination as actor, designer, Waris Ahluwalia will be shedding light on living in Donald Trump’s America. Additionally, keeping with the theme of ‘The Great Disruption’, the Conclave will also see the premiere of a VR film produced by Anand Gandhi and directed by Sooni Taraporewala, which celebrates the spirit of Mumbai.

‘India Today Conclave’, which happens to be The India Today Group’s signature event, will be held in Mumbai for the first time on March 17 and March 18 this year.

Watch this space for developments.