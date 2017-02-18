Amitabh Bachchan roped in for Kabir Khan’s next

Director par excellence Kabir Khan has been busy working on his next venture Tubelight that features Salman Khan. However, though the Indo-Chinese film is yet to hit screens, Khan we hear is already contemplating his next.

Apparently, Kabir Khan is all set to team up with the legendary actor Amitabh Bachchan for his next venture. Though details of the said venture are currently unavailable, Khan has already had a couple of meetings with the veteran actor and pre-production on the film is likely to start soon.

Commenting on the same, a source close to the development stated that while the modalities of the project are still being worked out, an announcement of the same will be done later once finalized. However, the said film is expected to go on floors later this year.