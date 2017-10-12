Amitabh Bachchan and Rishi Kapoor to sing together for the first time in 102 Not Out

Based on Saumya Joshi’s Gujarati play, this hilarious script of a 102 year old father and his 72 year old son is all set to be an adapted for the big screen by Umesh Shukla. 102 Not Out featuring Amitabh Bachchan and Rishi Kapoor in lead roles will not only see them act together after 26 years but will also have them sing together for the first time.

While Amitabh Bachchan has been well versed with recording songs as he has been doing for several of his own films, this will be the first time Rishi Kapoor will be holding the mic. We hear that all of this started when the actors visited music composers Salim-Sulaiman’s office to listen to two songs recorded for their film. In fact, that’s where the music composers and the actors came up with the idea of having Amitabh Bachchan and Rishi Kapoor croon to a fun song in the film.

However, while they have jammed for the same, it is being said that they are yet to decide where the song will be placed in the film. The final call is said to be taken when Amitabh Bachchan returns from Maldives post his birthday celebration with his family. On the other hand, Rishi will be prepping to sing and will also be rehearsing right before they kick start the recording the track.

For the first time, Amitabh Bachchan and Rishi Kapoor will be playing Gujarati characters in the film. Umesh Shukla, who is not only a Gujarati himself but has also produced the play from which the film is adapted, has added several nuances of the community to create humour in the script.

Produced by T-Series, the shoot of 102 Not Out is reportedly nearing completion since only a few days are left to wrap up the same. The film which was in the making for quite some time had faced a few setbacks but came back on track earlier this year and has taken off on a good note since then.