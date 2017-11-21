Amitabh Bachchan to receive Indian Film Personality of the Year Award at IFFI 2017

Legendary actor Amitabh Bachchan will be felicitated with the Indian Film Personality of the Year Award at the International Film Festival of India (IFFI) 2017 at Goa. This is the first time that a presenter of this award is being felicitated with the same award. In IFFI 2014, Bachchan himself presented the same award to much revered actor from South India, Rajinikanth.

Earlier known as the Centenary Award, the Indian Film Personality of the Year Award was announced as a part of IFFI to honour a film personality for their outstanding Contribution in Indian Film Industry through their films, music and entertainment.

Popularly known as the ‘Shahanshah of Bollywood’, Amitabh Bachchan has won the hearts of millions with his diverse roles in over 190 films and an outstanding acting career of more than 4 decades. Apart from being the iconic actor that we all know of, he is also known for his baritone voice that charms everyone.

Amitabh Bachchan has an endless list of accolades which includes some of the highest civilian honours of India – Padma Shri, Padma Bhushan and Padma Vibhushan. France’s highest civilian honour, the Knight of the Legion of Honour, was conferred upon him by the French Government in 2007. To add to it, he has also won 4 national awards for Best Actor and 15 Filmfare Awards. The legendary actor is widely considered as the one of the Greatest, with the most Influential presence in Indian Cinema.

Scheduled to happen between November 20 & 28, IFFI 2017 will see thousands of delegates pouring in from all over the world, to experience the magic of cinema.