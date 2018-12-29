Bollywood Hungama
Last Updated 29.12.2018 | 7:14 PM IST

Amitabh Bachchan prays for the recovery of actor Kader Khan

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Just yesterday we had reported that veteran thespian and actor Kader Khan had been shifted from a normal ventilator to a special one after he suffered from a bout of breathlessness. The veteran actor who is also showing signs of pneumonia was admitted to a hospital in Canada and has been there recovering. Following news of the Khan’s deteriorating health, another veteran actor Amitabh Bachchan took to Twitter sending out his prayers for Khan’s speedy recovery.

Sharing an image of Kader Khan, Amitabh Bachchan posted, “KADER KHAN .. actor writer of immense talent .. lies ill in Hospital .. PRAYERS and DUAS for his well-being and recovery .. saw him perform on stage, welcomed him and his prolific writing for my films .. great company, a Libran .. and many not know , taught Mathematics!”

While it is certainly heartening to see a legendary actor like Amitabh Bachchan praying for the good health of his peers, Kader Khan’s condition continues to remain rather delicate.

Also Read: Kader Khan’s health condition serious, is put on a BiPaP ventilator

