Is Amitabh Bachchan playing an investigative officer in Sujoy Ghosh’s next starring Taapsee Pannu?

In Pink, he played a lawyer who defended Taapsee Pannu, we wonder in the next if the megastar will play an officer? The answer for the same is yet to be known. But according to recent reports, it is being said that Amitabh Bachchan will essay the character of an investigator in Sujoy Ghosh’s next. The film, tentatively titled Badla, also features Taapsee Pannu.

Amitabh Bachchan and Taapsee Pannu are reuniting after Pink for yet another thriller. Directed by Sujoy Ghosh, the film is a remake of the Spanish blockbuster Contratiempo that was released as The Invisible Guest in English. Recent reports suggest that Amitabh Bachchan will be playing an investigative agent in the said thriller.

It is a known fact that, considering the film is old, the suspense of the film is already out. While Sujoy Ghosh indeed plans to change the suspense and portions of the plotline to suit Indian sensibilities, he wants to retain the premise of the film.

Sources have been quoted in reports stating that Ghosh wanted the film to appeal to even the ones who have already seen the original Spanish film. So he is planning to make changes in the script. If these reports are to be believed, the character sketch of the important characters in the film too will undergo a drastic change.

As for Amitabh Bachchan, he is said to play the role of a field agent who will be solving the murder mystery. However, the details of the other actors including Taapsee Pannu, have been kept under wraps.

For the ones who are unaware about the film, the 2016 Spanish film revolves around a businessman who is arrested on the charges of murdering his mistress. Coming to the Sujoy Ghosh directorial, this film is expected to go on floor in London on June 5.

