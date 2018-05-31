Amitabh Bachchan officially ANNOUNCES the season 10 of Kaun Banega Crorepati

The megastar has been one of the most loved hosts on television ever since he started the quiz show Kaun Banega Crorepati. No points for guessing whom we are talking about! Amitabh Bachchan and his baritone have gained momentum ever since the show came on air in 2000. Even after 18 years now, the megastar continues to rule the prime time slot of the show owing to his presence. And fans of this Bollywood veteran will be happy to hear that the announcement of Season 10 of KBC has been made.

If reports are to be believed, the registrations for the contestants will kick start from June 6. The official announcement of the same took place on social media along with a promo posted by Amitabh Bachchan. The veteran actor took to Instagram to share the first promo of Kaun Banega Crorepati, Season 10 wherein he has given out details of the registration. The video was originally shared by Sony TV which was later reposted by the megastar. Please have a look:

On the other hand, speaking on the show, we do not know if this season will see any change in the format. As for his film commitments, Amitabh Bachchan is a part of some grand upcoming projects. One amongst them is Thugs Of Hindostan, which will feature him opposite Aamir Khan for the first time. It also stars Katrina Kaif, Fatima Sana Shaikh amongst others and is slated to release this year.

The other release of Amitabh in the pipeline is Ayan Mukerji’s superhero trilogy, Brahmastra. The film stars Ranbir Kapoor in the lead alongside Alia Bhatt, Mouni Roy among others.

Also Read: Check out: Legendary Amitabh Bachchan shoots at the iconic CSMT in Mumbai