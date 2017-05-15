Amitabh Bachchan down with neck spasms

BySubhash K. Jha
  • 0
  • Comments

Amitabh Bachchan down with neck spasms

Maybe he should avoid all the pain in the neck that he so generously takes on. Amitabh Bachchan, after another wow performance in Sarkar 2 is under the weather. The Lion of Bollywood is laid up with a severe neck pain.

“He is in acute spasmodic pain. It was aggravated by his constant media interaction for Sarkar 3.He was warned against overdoing the public appearances. But he insisted on going out to promote the film as per the water-tight schedules drawn up by the marketing team,” says a member of the Bachchan family.

Work pressures have been building up to a crescendo in Mr Bachchan’s career. He has repeatedly been told to take it easy.  “But does he listen? He will go to every function that he is invited to and will listen to every script that any director wants to make with him,” says a worried Bachchan family member.

Tags : , , , ,

You might also like

WOW! Kriti Sanon indulges in chocolate making

WOW! Kriti Sanon indulges in chocolate making

Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra slap Rs 100 crore defamation case on businessman Ravi Bhalotia

Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra slap Rs 100 crore…

OMG! Did the makers of Meri Pyaari Bindu just take a dig at Chetan Bhagat

OMG! Did the makers of Meri Pyaari Bindu just…

This is what Ranveer Singh did after watching Baahubali The Conclusion

This is what Ranveer Singh did after watching…

Rohit Shetty and his team shoot for his trademark car sequence in Golmaal Again

Rohit Shetty and his team shoot for his trademark…

REVEALED Why Kriti Sanon SHOUTS LOUDLY before filming intense scenes

REVEALED: Why Kriti Sanon SHOUTS LOUDLY before…

Rate this article
Make favorite

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification