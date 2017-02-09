Amitabh Bachchan to lead the ‘celebrity alumni’ in collecting Rs. 7 crore for renovating his ‘alma mater’

A renowned philosopher once said, “Wherever you go and whatever ends you pursue, you must always fulfil the trust reposed in you by your nation, your parents and your alma mater”. While the legendary Amitabh Bachchan’s contribution towards his nation and duties towards his parents are well known and exemplary, this is the time for him to do his bit towards his alma mater. In his case, his alma mater happens to be the extremely famous Kirori Mal College in Delhi.

Recently, when Satish Kaushik (who also was a student of Kirori Mal College) got to know about the dilapidated state of the college and that the college authorities had decided to raze it, he spoke to the principal decided to raise funds for the restructuring of the same. That’s when he approached Amitabh Bachchan, whom he termed as a ‘torch bearer’ of the college. Amitabh Bachchan, who was immediately game for the same, not just agreed to lend his support, but also came up with the idea of making a video with the star alumni appealing for funds. Additionally, Amitabh Bachchan had also agreed to visit the college in April. Satish Kaushik, who has also requested Anupam Kher to join the cause, said that while the cost of renovation was approximately Rs. 7 crore, the college had hired a renowned architect for the purpose and had even finalised the design has been too. Satish Kaushik also offered the proceeds from some of his plays in Delhi would go into rebuilding the theatre.

Amitabh Bachchan, who was one of the many who were felicitated by the Alumni association of his alma mater Kirori Mal College recently, was extremely overwhelmed with the response. Speaking about Amitabh Bachchan, Kirori Mal College’s Principal Bhim Sen Singh said that it was indeed a matter of pride that Kirori Mal College had not only produced Amitabh Bachchan, but also many other world class leaders in all spheres. Speaking about the college, Amitabh Bachchan, who donated Rs.51 lakh to the cause, said that he had studied science at Kirori Mal from 1959-62. But, it was his English professor Thakurdas who had encouraged him to pursue theatre, which had stayed with him till date. He added that, he had seen the theatre’s sad condition where he had performed and that’s why they all have joined hands for its resurrection. Amitabh Bachchan also tweeted stating College Alumni, meet to raise funds rebuild College theatre in name of Drama teacher Frank Thakurdas .. many alumni now in Films”. On the other hand, film maker Ali Abbas Zafar Sultan (also an alumnus of Kirori Mal College) requested the artistes to come together for a concert of sorts at the college to raise funds.”