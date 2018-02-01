Amitabh Bachchan to kickstart Jhund post Thugs of Hindostan shoot

Amitabh Bachchan, who was last seen in Sarkar 3, has been keeping busy with the shoot for Vijay Krishna Acharya’s film, Thugs Of Hindostan. The film also stars Aamir Khan, Katrina Kaif and Fatima Sana Shaikh. As the film is currently under production, it seems like Amitabh Bachchan would be the first one to complete the shoot.

On Wednesday, Amitabh Bachchan shared on his blog that he would finish the schedule of Thugs of Hindostan by mid-February. Then, he will kickstart Nagraj Manjule’s Jhund. Talking about the same on his blog, he wrote, “Most of the day is spent in getting the spine and shoulder to be somewhat functional so that when work starts tomorrow and it starts at night till morning on ‘Thugs Of Hindostan’. There is some mobility for me to be able to perform.”

Amitabh Bachchan further added, “So, this schedule lasts till mid-February and then on to the next film called ‘Jhund’ … in Hindi, which for those language challenged, means a bunch of people.”

The megastar further talked about Jhund and what it is all about. “The people here are a bunch of slum kids who meet the guy who takes them from a life of misdeeds to one of responsible nature and character. A biography in a sense. It is the life of a living human who actually did this and it’s in Pune from. Yeah, as I said, mid-February,” he added.

Thugs of Hindostan is the most anticipated release of 2018 as it will bring together Aamir Khan and Amitabh Bachchan for the first time on silver screen. Directed by Vijay Krishna Acharya, it is slated to release on November 7, 2018.