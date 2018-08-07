Amitabh Bachchan flies back to India to pay condolences to his ‘samdhi’ Rajan Nanda

The tragic passing away of entrepreneur Rajan Nanda in Delhi left many saddened and at a loss. Mr Nanda was the father-in-law of Amitabh Bachchan’s daughter Shweta. Naturally the entire Bachchan parivar flew to Delhi to be with the bereaved family.

While Abhishek and Aishwarya flew in from Mumbai, Jaya Bachchan was already in Delhi for the monsoon parliamentary session. It was the Bachchan patriarch who found the going to be the toughest. He had to fly in all the way from Bulgaria.

Says a source close to the Bachchans, “Amitji was advised not to fly back. That it was okay for him to pay his respects when he returned from the current schedule of Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra. But he insisted on paying his final respects to a man who was not only kin, but also a dear friend of the actor.”

The Big B flew in to Delhi on Monday and flew back to Bulgaria while the shooting of Brahmastra carried on without him for day.