Amitabh Bachchan features in National Anthem video in sign language with special needs children

Besides doing films, Amitabh Bachchan also likes to dabble in religious and nationalistic ventures. He sung the Ganesh aarti last year and just recently, he was seen in an ad that promoted GST (Goods and Service Tax).

Now the mega star has given his support to a new video of national anthem in sign language, featuring disabled and partially disabled children. The three minute video, directed by Govind Nihalani, features Amitabh Bachchan along with these physically challenged children. All of them perform the National Anthem in sign language with Delhi’s Red Fort in the background.

This video was launched by Minister of State for HRD Mahendra Nath Pandey in Delhi yesterday at a grand event. He said that it’s a proud moment for the government that the National Anthem can now be accessed by those who can’t speak and hear.

On the film front, Amitabh Bachchan was recently seen in Sarkar 3, directed by Ram Gopal Varma. He is currently shooting for Diwali 2018 release, Thugs Of Hindostan, co-starring Aamir Khan, Katrina Kaif and Fatima Sana Shaikh. His other upcoming film is 102 Not Out, that also features Rishi Kapoor. It is directed by Umesh Shukla.