Amitabh Bachchan to endorse ‘OnePlus’ mobile?

The one name that is often synonymous with Bollywood and vice versa is none other than that of the legendary ‘Shahenshah’ Amitabh Bachchan. Besides being an actor par (super) excellence, Amitabh Bachchan, today, is an institution in himself.

As per Bollywood Hungama’s reliable sources, the legendary Amitabh Bachchan is now all set to be the brand ambassador of ‘OnePlus’ products. The same source also added that, the ad commercial’s concept has been devised on the lines of Amitabh Bachchan’s famous TV show ‘Kaun Banega Crorepati’. And giving company to Amitabh Bachchan in the ad commercial is none other than the funny man Rohan Joshi (of ‘All India Bakchod’ fame).

The official announcement of the same is awaited.