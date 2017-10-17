Amitabh Bachchan cancels Diwali party this year in memory of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s late father

The festival of lights is just around the corner and everyone in the industry is getting their wardrobe ready to attend the numerous glittering parties this Diwali. However, veteran actor Amitabh Bachchan who usually has a customary Diwali party at his residence every year has decided to skip the same this year.

Apparently the reason behind the mega star deciding to forgo his customary Diwali party this year is to pay his respect to daughter-in-law Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s late father, Krishnaraj Rai who passed away on March 18 this year. Commenting on the same a source close to the veteran actor added, “Yes, this year Bachchan sir has decided on skipping his Diwali party as a mark of respect for Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s father. He feels that the passing away of Krishnaraj Rai is still pretty fresh and that it is too soon to be throwing a lavish party”.

Back on the film front, Amitabh Bachchan who was last seen in the Ram Gopal Varma film Sarkar 3 is currently busy shooting for his next Thugs of Hindostan which also features Aamir Khan. Besides this the actor will also be seen sharing screen space with Rishi Kapoor in the film 102 Not Out.