Amitabh Bachchan battles pain to deliver perfect action for Thugs Of Hindostan

Amitabh Bachchan, who has wrapped up a tough, demanding schedule for Yash Raj Films’ mega movie Thugs Of Hindostan at Malta recently, shows what it takes to define professionalism and passion for cinema during this shoot. Filming with Mr. Bachchan brought in emotional moments for the film’s writer-director Vijay Krishna Acharya.

Amitabh Bachchan had wrapped up his portions and was all set to fly out after an extra day’s work when a shooting pain in his lower back kept growing exponentially. Filming for the action scenes in Malta for Thugs Of Hindostan had actually resulted in a minor injury for the mega star. He cracked his upper left rib, but continued to work despite excruciating pain. Given that the film’s shoot was working to a tight schedule, he continued to shoot, dealing with this pain. Which is why, on the last day, writer and director of Thugs Of Hindostan, Vijay Krishna Acharya wanted to avoid shooting given the pain the megastar was facing. But instead, Mr. Bachchan chose to complete the shoot.

“To me, having Mr. Bachchan on set, for Thugs Of Hindostan was an extra ordinary experience in itself. I have grown up idolizing him and am an absolute fan of his 70s films like Deewar. That he would have to deal with pain had me worried. I had offered to reschedule the last day’s shoot but he insisted on completing these portions and actually did a fine job! The kind of professional focus, commitment and sheer love for cinema he has is quite unmatched. I am overwhelmed, as is the unit that also worked at 100 percent to make this day’s work easier.”

It was only on his return to Mumbai that an MRI was done on doctor’s orders, and the source of this terrible pain was found. Despite a cracked rib, Amitabh Bachchan continued to focus on the film’s shoot and push himself. Not many in the world of cinema anywhere can match up to his professionalism, one that leaves a lasting impression on his crews forever.

An entertainer that deals with a period of adventure and action on the high seas, Thugs Of Hindostan has been partially shot on two massive ships put up on the coast of Malta, Europe. An imaginative journey, this mega flick co-stars Aamir Khan with Amitabh Bachchan for the first time ever and also features Katrina Kaif and Fatima Sana Shaikh.