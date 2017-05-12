Amitabh Bachchan appointed as WHO Goodwill Ambassador for Hepatitis in South-East Asia Region

On May 12, Friday, World Health Organization (WHO) appointed megastar Amitabh Bachchan as its Goodwill Ambassador for Hepatitis in South-East Asia Region to boost awareness and intensify action to arrest the hepatitis epidemic.

“I am absolutely committed to the cause of hepatitis. As a person living with hepatitis B, I know the pain and sufferings that hepatitis causes. No one should ever suffer from viral hepatitis,” Amitabh Bachchan said in a statement at an event organized by World Health Organization.

As a WHO Goodwill Ambassador, Amitabh Bachchan will be advocating for the full implementation of WHO South-East Asia Region’s action plan for hepatitis which seeks to provide a road map for sustainable prevention, diagnosis, treatment and care for all forms of hepatitis within the universal health care framework for ensuring equitable and affordable services. Based on the global action plan, the regional action plan also responds to the call of the Sustainable Development Goal on Health, which mentions the need to address hepatitis specifically.

This is the first formal association between WHO and Amitabh Bachchan who has previously served as UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador for Polio in India. He has been supporting and promoting various health and related issues in the country such as childhood immunization programme, tuberculosis and clean India campaign.

On the work front, Amitabh Bachchan reprised his role Subhash Nagre in Ram Gopal Varma’s Sarkar 3. The film hit the screens today.